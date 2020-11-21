Regular Fox NFL Sunday Crew Sidelined By COVID Protocol, Guest Trio Will Be In-Studio
By Kyle Koster | Nov 21, 2020, 6:09 PM EST
Members of Fox's NFL Kickoff and NFL Sunday regular cast will appear remotely tomorrow, the network announced Saturday evening, less than 24 hours until showtime. Chris Myers will serve as a fill-in host for both and will joined in studio by Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush. The decision is in "accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution," per Fox Sports PR.
The news comes two weeks to the day Fox's college football centerpiece, Big Noon Kickoff, was forced off the air due to COVID protocols with the same explanation given. Woodson and Bush are both part of that team.
Reacting on the fly to unfortunate circumstances is par for the course this year and the silver lining here is that Fox will be able to put together a broadcast at what appears to be the Eleventh Hour and put it in capable hands.
It's a particularly interesting shot for Woodson, who served as a member of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown for three years.