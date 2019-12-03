Reggie Miller: Pelicans Plan Zion Williamson Debut for Mid December By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 03 2019 Zion Williamson | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

One of the things that is clearly missing early in this NBA season is Zion Williamson. He is so exciting to watch and has such a dynamic personality that he is a magnet for the spotlight. So when he is he coming back? Reggie Miller went on the Dan Patrick Show today, and said Pels GM David Griffin's plan as of a couple weeks ago was a mid-December return:

The Pelicans announced on October 21st that Williamson would be out for 6-8 weeks, so this answer from Miller squares pretty well with that timeline. Overall, that's great news.

The Pelicans host the Mavs this evening in a TNT game, so perhaps there can be some update on Williamson's status on the broadcast tonight.