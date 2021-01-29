Reggie Jackson Looked Devastated After His Chris Webber Moment
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 28, 2021, 11:10 PM EST
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat on Thursday, 109-105. The game had some unique drama as Reggie Jackson called a timeout that the Clippers did not have with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth. At the time LA was up by six and Jackson ended up making a free throw a few seconds later to kind of put the game away and thank goodness because look how upset he was after making that mistake.
He immediately knew what happened. He was visibly upset for a full minute. Just beside himself. He needed to be consoled by teammates and he appeared to find enough comfort in Serge Ibaka that he was eventually able to make a free throw. But, uh, what was this?
Serge Ibaka is obviously the shoulder to cry, or do whatever, on.