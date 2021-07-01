Reggie Jackson Was Emotional During His Postgame Press Conference Following Clippers' Loss
Reggie Jackson gave a tearful interview following the Los Angeles Clippers game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Jackson talked about how special the season was to him, calling his 10th season his best year, most challenging year, and most fun year. Among other things, Jackson credited Paul George for recruiting him and Los Angeles for welcoming him.
It was an incredibly honest moment for Jackson, minutes after the Clippers ended an emotional loss. It was Jackson's second trip to the Western Conference Finals. He had previously been with the Thunder during his third season.
Jackson averaged 18.1 points per game during the Clippers playoff run. The only time in his career he'd averaged more was five years ago during the regular season with Detroit. After shooting 41% from three in the postseason (and 43% in the regular season), Jackson should be looking at a nice payday somewhere this offseason. Hopefully, he finds teammates he enjoys as much as he did this year's Clippers.