Reggie Bush: The Chargers Don't Belong in LA
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 13 2020
Reggie Bush is not a big fan of the Los Angeles version of the Chargers. On Wednesday night, Bush was being inducted into the Breitbard Hall of Fame -- which honors San Diego athletes -- and ripped the Chargers' move to LA.
Unprompted, Bush claimed San Diego has more Chargers fans than Los Angeles does and that the team doesn't belong in LA. He also said, "we have to find a way to get the Chargers back."
Here's what he had to say:
Here's another angle if the audio wasn't good enough on the first one:
Bush lives in LA and grew up in San Diego, he has a pretty good idea of the temperature in both cities. Of course, at this point, it's painfully clear that the Chargers' move to Los Angeles has been a complete bust.