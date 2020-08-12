Reggie Bush: Big Ten, Pac-12 Made the Right Call Cancelling Football
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 11 2020
Reggie Bush is one of the few former players voicing support for the Big Ten and Pac-12 after the two conferences opted to cancel their college football schedules for the fall.
Bush said that since the long-term health effects of COVID-19 still aren't known, it makes sense conferences wouldn't want to risk the health of their players. He also believes the other conferences are likely to follow suit and cancel as well.
Here's what he had to say:
Bush made some really good points about all the underlying issues with college football. The players are clearly looking to unionize in some way and that probably has to be addressed before another season can be played. Whether we get football in the spring or have to wait for the fall again, it's clear the NCAA has some serious problems it needs to sort through.