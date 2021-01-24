Refs Blow Two Obvious Calls Just Before Halftime of Packers-Bucs Game
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 24, 2021, 4:34 PM EST
The refs were doing a pretty good job staying out of the fray during the NFC Championship Game until the very end of the first half when they blew two calls, the second of which completely changed the game.
The first missed call was a false start by Packers left tackle Billy Turner. The Packers converted a first down on the play. But it was nothing compared to what was to come.
Two plays after that missed call, Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Aaron Rodgers, which eventually led to a touchdown for the Bucs that gave them a 21-10 lead heading into halftime. The only issue was Murphy-Bunting should have been called for pass interference on Allan Lazard, which would have negated the interception and gave the Packers a first down on the Bucs' side of the field.
The Bucs went on to score on a final-second heave from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller. They never would have gotten that opportunity if the refs had called what was, at minimum, an obvious holding call. And yet the refs didn't blow the whistle and the Bucs took advantage.