Reflecting On the Last Steps With the Last Dance
By The Big Lead | May 19 2020
The Last Dance had its last, uh, waltz onto television screens Sunday night. ESPN's 10-part documentary was moved up to fill the sports-shaped hole in our lives and it's a testament to director Jason Hehir and colleagues for creating something so compelling on a sped-up timeline.
The Big Lead's Ryan Phillips and Stephen Douglas were two of the millions of viewers who dutifully tuned in each and every week. They sat down to discuss the final episodes and search for closure. There is also a deep dive into the amazing pizza story, Michael Jordan's habit of spitting on food, and weightier stuff like what impact the series will have on the GOAT's legacy.
So now what? Anything good on television?