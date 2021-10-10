The Big Lead
Scott Hanson Earned His Paycheck Calling a QuadBox Full of Late Game Action

By Stephen Douglas
Quadbox!
Scott Hanson is going to need an extra helping of ice cream tonight. The NFL Red Zone host had to call a quadbox without room to breathe during today's Witching Hour.

First, Jalen Hurts completed a 2-point conversion to DeVonta Smith. From there, a symphony of field goal attempts rang out as the stakes reached a crescendo.

First, Mason Crosby missed one of his many game-winning attempts against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then Nick Folk hit a game-winner with 17-seconds remaining as the Patriots completed a comeback against the Houston Texans.

Finally, the Detroit Lions tasted bitter disappointment as Greg Joseph hit a game-winner at the buzzer for the Vikings. The Lions had just completed an improbable comeback and taken the lead on a ballsy two-point conversion,

This was the kind of thing that people tune into RedZone to watch. As much football as can possibly be consumed in one sitting.

