Trent Williams Has Ended His Holdout By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 29 2019

The Washington Redskins made no moves prior to the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday. Yet, they could emerge as one of the biggest winners of the day.

Shortly after the clock ran out at 4:00 p.m. ET, touted offensive lineman Trent Williams ended his holdout and reported to the Redskins facility. The story was first reported by DeAngelo Hall, former Redskins cornerback and currently of of NBC Sports Washington.

@nflnetwork Trent Williams just reported to Washington Redskins — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) October 29, 2019

Williams, rumored to be on the move in the days leading up to the transaction finale, had sat out the entire Washington summer program. Earlier in the offseason, he expressed discontent with the team's medical staff. Other reports suggested he was searching for a new contract. Williams is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams will no doubt be a welcome sight for the woebegone Redskins (1-7). Washington blockers have allowed 22 sacks this season as they've gone through three different quarterbacks, including first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins.

The Redskins return to action this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET, Fox).