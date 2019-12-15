Redskins' FedExField is Empty Except for Eagles Fans By William Pitts | Dec 15 2019 FedEx Field is empty. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

We know it's a running gag, but it's almost depressing how much apathy Washington Redskins fans have shown toward their home team. It's understandable, too; the nation's capital has seen three professional sports champions in the past 18 months and could see a fourth by June (the Capitals have the NHL's best record). No one in D.C. has time for the team with an offensive nickname.

Even for today's divisional rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that could decide the fate of the NFC East, fans just couldn't be bothered to turn up at FedEx Field.

In fact, this game might just mark a new low.

This is crazy. 15 minutes before the game and it’s pretty much all #Eagles fans in the stands (lots of empty seats too). pic.twitter.com/e9RSzsLmqx — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 15, 2019

Look at that. Half the seats are empty. Most of the rest are green and white.

The most surreal moment came when the home team - emphasis on home team - came out for pregame introductions and were showered with boos by fans that were not their own.

We stress that this is not Lincoln Financial Field you're looking at.

Although, granted, given the way the 3-10 Redskins have played for much of the season, some of those boos may have come from their own fans too.