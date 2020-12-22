The Washington Football Team Has Seen Those Pictures of a Maskless Dwayne Haskins at a Strip Club
By Kyle Koster | Dec 22, 2020, 11:26 AM EST
The Washington Football Team is aware of those photos you may have seen online yesterday of backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins having a great time with some friends. They've been in contact with the NFL and will be handling the matter internally, per multiple reports. Which is how you'd prefer to handle such a public-relations nightmare.
Because an important player with his face 12 inches away from dollar bills and 18 inches away from an unsheathed rear end is controversial in normal times. That face also being unsheathed at the apex of a pandemic only adds to the trouble.
Haskins was previously fined by the team in October for violating COVID protocol. The latest pictures have also been sent to the NFLPA. Sometimes people just need to learn from repetition.
Quite a day for the franchise when this isn't even the worst thing circling the public square.
UPDATE: Haskins apologized today for his decision-making via a pair of tweets.