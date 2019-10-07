Redskins Coach to ESPN Reporter: Dwayne Haskins is a Mess, May Not Be Ready Next Year By Kyle Koster | Oct 07 2019 Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are a big mess. Daniel Snyder and Bruce Allen summoned Jay Gruden to his office this morning at 5 a.m. to be whacked. The winless team is looking for answers and hope. Both seem in short supply.

The quarterback situation is less than desirable. Dwayne Haskins was drafted as the future leader of the franchise in April, but that future could be even further up the road than most imagined. Appearing on Get Up this morning, ESPN's Dianna Russini painted a bleak picture.

It's not great that a Redskins coach is so willingly giving that information away. Not only does it make Haskins look bad, it spurs questions about they the franchise would draft him in the first place.

Yes, Haskins only started one year at Ohio State. Yes, we all knew there'd be a serious learning curve. But not being ready to start until his third year in the league? That is a complete indictment of all involved.

Identifying defenses and calling plays in the huddle seems like fairly basic stuff. Gruden, to his credit, was pretty upfront about Haskins' status. When the young quarterback did see action, it wasn't pretty.

Look, no one likes to lose their job. But there's an argument to be made that Gruden is jumping off the Titanic before it hits yet another in a series of icebergs. Mismanaging a high quarterback draft pick can set an organization back years. And when it could take three years to see if the guy is any good in the first place, well, that's not ideal.