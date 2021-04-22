Reds Fan Fumbles Homer, Loses Nachos, Falls in All-Around Regrettable Situation
By Kyle Koster
Apr 22, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT
Eugenio Suarez blasted a two-run homer to level Cincinnati up with the Arizona Diamondbacks. One lucky, nacho-holding fan happened to be in the flight path. Then disaster struck.
The man lost the ball, his delicious foodstuff, and a bit of his dignity in a chain of events that he could not possibly have envisioned when he showed up ready to enjoy a nice day at the ballpark on a school day.
But you know what? Our man in the stands had a great attitude. He simply dusted himself off and climbed back to his perch, down a ball, some tortillas but not out of hugs.
There's a lesson there. When you make an error, the smartest thing you can do is immediately engender some sympathy.