Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Resigns After Using Homophobic Slur On Air
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 25 2020
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman announced his resignation on Friday. This comes just a month after he was caught on mic using a homophobic slur during a game. Brennaman made the announcement to Cincinnati's WCPO.
Here's what he had to say:
"My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me."
The Reds released a statement on Twitter:
Brennaman was always going to either resign or be fired. He was removed from Reds broadcasts after the incident, so this was the ultimate outcome. The 57-year-old's career as a national broadcaster is also likely over. There's very little chance a network would touch him again after such an awful, high-profile incident.
Brennaman became the full-time TV voice of the Res in 2019. He also did games for MLB on Fox from 1996 to 2014 and had done play-by-play for the NFL on Fox for years. He had been with Fox Sports in various capacities for more than 25 years.