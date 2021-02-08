Reddit Bought a 5-Second Super Bowl Ad
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 7, 2021, 9:03 PM EST
Reddit bought a five-second ad during the Super Bowl. Hopefully, someone puts a link to this article about Reddit buying a five-second ad during the Super Bowl on Reddit, because that could drive a lot of web traffic to this article about Reddit buying a five-second ad during the Super Bowl.
If you didn't catch that or pause it, here's what the text said. Via Reddit, obviously.
If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off. Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one. But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on “tendies.” Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this 5-second ad. Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.
So that's what a five-second Super Bowl ad looks like. What a brave new world we've encountered.