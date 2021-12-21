Red Wings' Dylan Larkin Knocks Over Fan's Beer, Buys Him a Replacement
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has been playing terrific hockey of late, scoring five goals in three games last week to win First Star honors from the NHL. As a result, Steve Yzerman's restoration appears to be slightly ahead of schedule. If the season ended today — and that's a newfound possibility in the COVID age — the Red Wings would be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Larkin, a 25-year-old captain from just down the road from Hockeytown, is well on his way to the best year of his career. The points and plus-minus number reflect his play. He's also doing the leadership tasks with aplomb, as evidenced by his awareness slider turning up to 99 during a recent trip to Long Island.
After knocking over a fan's expensive arena beer during warmups, Larkin sought out Detroit's locker room attendant Rick Szuber and made sure the disappointed fan got some fresh suds. His beer-based heroics were captured and posted by the team because who wouldn't want to highlight a dude like this?