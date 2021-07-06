Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out
The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
Obviously, Ottavino was frustrated because he almost blew the game so you can understnad why his emotions might have been high. Still, who screams at Shohei Ohtani? On his birthday no less. Ohtani just goes out there and crushes baseballs with a smile on his face.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are one of the best teams in baseball and the Angles are a .500 club. This was their first game of the season against each other. If the Angels are truly a tight team, whoever is pitching tonight will certainly throw at someone in the first inning. Oh. It's Ohtani. He seems too nice to do that.