The Red Sox Don't Care If You Want Mookie Betts to Stay in Boston For Christmas By Liam McKeone | Dec 11 2019 Mookie Betts at Fenway Park | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's a widely-known fact at this point that the Boston Red Sox are looking to unload a decent bit of salary in the offseason leading up to the 2020 season. To the chagrin of basically every Sox fan on the planet, that effort may result in the team trading perennial MVP candidate and homegrown superstar Mookie Betts.

While there haven't been any rumblings about a Betts trade so far at the Winter Meetings, that hasn't eased any fears from the fans' perspective. But apparently, the Red Sox do not care for their opinions on the matter. In a Twitter giveaway titled #GiftofSox, the team asked fans what they would like for Christmas from the organization.

Cute idea, right? It was, until they followed up that tweet with this:

Also to clarify “keep Mookie” does not qualify as a #GiftOfSox request!



Please & thank you! — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 11, 2019

"Please and thank you!" The morning after the dreaded Yankees threw an obscene amount of money at Gerrit Cole, no less!

I can personally promise everyone that Sox fans want nothing more than to keep Mookie. But the Red Sox do not care. Not exactly what Boston wants to hear!