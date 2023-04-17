Shirtless Red Sox Fans Go Nuts During Fenway Park Rain Delay
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels have had to play through a torrent of rain on Monday, but don't tell the fans that's a bad thing. The assembled masses at Fenway Park seemed to be loving it, as they turned a mid-game rain delay into a party. Shirts were optional.
Check this out:
One guy even did a shoey:
That's just a flat out party in the middle of the afternoon at 4 Yawkey Way. Can't think of a better way to spend a Monday. This is the vibe more MLB fans need to come with.
The Angels lead Sox 5-1 after three innings.