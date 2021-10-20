Red Sox Fans Chanted "F Joe Biden" During FOX Postgame Show
By Stephen Douglas
FOX again had their studio crew broadcasting outside Fenway Park on Tuesday. This time the Red Sox lost, but like the night before, a crowd gathered to chant things for the postgame show microphones to pick up. This time rather than chant "A-Rod sucks," they settled for "Yankees suck" and "A-Rod" in a mocking tone. Oh, and "F--- Joe Biden."
Another proud night for Boston fans and an argument against ever sending anyone on location. Perhaps someone should tell them that it was Laz Diaz behind the plate and not Joe Biden, who actually got 65 percent of the votes in Massachusetts and 80 percent of the votes in Suffolk County where Boston is located.
On top of all that, this was all just God's plan anyway.