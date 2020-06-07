Reche Caldwell Shot and Killed Outside His Tampa Home On Saturday Night
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 07 2020
Reche Caldwell, the former NFL wide receiver, was shot and killed outside his Tampa home on Saturday night. Caldwell was born in Tampa and was a standout high school athlete at Tampa's Thomas Jefferson High School. Caldwell was 41.
Police say the killing was not a "random act." Via The Tampa Bay Times:
Police did not identify the victim publicly, but Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, said she was stunned when police broke the news to her around 11:30. She said her son had been heading to a concert at Whiskey North in Carrollwood and that police told her they believe her son was ambushed in a possible robbery attempt. “He was set up,” Deborah Caldwell said. "I’m going to follow it all the way to the end. ... You get killed right here in your hometown? You made a statement here, and y’all just took it away from us?”
Caldwell was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1998, but decided to pursue football instead. He played three seasons at the University of Florida before he was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He played four seasons in San Diego before he had a career-year with the 2006 New England Patriots.