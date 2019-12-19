Can You Tell the Difference Between a Real Bowl Game and a Fake One?
By Kyle Koster | Dec 19 2019
Some people believe there are too many bowl games. Others believe there aren't enough. Both sides are wrong. There are exactly the right amount this year and every year. It's a holiday miracle. Keeping track of all these glorious exhibition matches can be a chore and even the most tapped-in observer can struggle to know what's an actual event and what's something I just made up.
Don't believe me? Take this quiz.
1. First Responder Bowl
2. Redbox Bowl
3. Lincoln Financial Bowl
4. Camellia Bowl
5. Second Responder Bowl
6. Quicken Loans Bowl
7. Sarsaparilla Bowl
8. Cabela's Bowl
9. Gardetto's Bowl
10. Cheez-It Bowl
11. Arizona Bowl
12. Utah Bowl
13. Texas Bowl
14. Support the Troops Bowl
15. Military Bowl
16. Sunflower Bowl
17. El Paso Bowl
18. Idaho Potato Bowl
19. Carbon Emissions Bowl
20. Meijer Bowl
21. WaWa Bowl
22. Belk Bowl
23. The Smiths Bowl
24. Cure Bowl
25. Fox News Bowl
26. New Mexico Bowl
27. Amazon Bowl
28. Hawaii Bowl
29. Armed Forces Bowl
30. Gator Bowl
31. Freedom Bowl
Answers:
1: Real
2. Real
3. Fake
4. Real
5. Fake
6. Fake
7. Fake
8. Fake
9. Fake
10. Real
11. Real
12. Fake
13. Real
14. Fake
15. Real
16. Fake
17. Fake
18. Real
19. Fake
20. Fake
21. Fake
22. Real
23. Fake
24. Real
25. Fake
26. Real
27. Fake
28. Real
29. Real
30. Real
31. Fake
And there you have it. I swear these exercises are getting harder and they're actively trying to make the real names sound made-up. To what end, though?