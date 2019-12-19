Can You Tell the Difference Between a Real Bowl Game and a Fake One? By Kyle Koster | Dec 19 2019 Rose Bowl | Doug Benc/Getty Images

Some people believe there are too many bowl games. Others believe there aren't enough. Both sides are wrong. There are exactly the right amount this year and every year. It's a holiday miracle. Keeping track of all these glorious exhibition matches can be a chore and even the most tapped-in observer can struggle to know what's an actual event and what's something I just made up.

Don't believe me? Take this quiz.

1. First Responder Bowl

2. Redbox Bowl

3. Lincoln Financial Bowl

4. Camellia Bowl

5. Second Responder Bowl

6. Quicken Loans Bowl

7. Sarsaparilla Bowl

8. Cabela's Bowl

9. Gardetto's Bowl

10. Cheez-It Bowl

11. Arizona Bowl

12. Utah Bowl

13. Texas Bowl

14. Support the Troops Bowl

15. Military Bowl

16. Sunflower Bowl

17. El Paso Bowl

18. Idaho Potato Bowl

19. Carbon Emissions Bowl

20. Meijer Bowl

21. WaWa Bowl

22. Belk Bowl

23. The Smiths Bowl

24. Cure Bowl

25. Fox News Bowl

26. New Mexico Bowl

27. Amazon Bowl

28. Hawaii Bowl

29. Armed Forces Bowl

30. Gator Bowl

31. Freedom Bowl

Answers:

1: Real

2. Real

3. Fake

4. Real

5. Fake

6. Fake

7. Fake

8. Fake

9. Fake

10. Real

11. Real

12. Fake

13. Real

14. Fake

15. Real

16. Fake

17. Fake

18. Real

19. Fake

20. Fake

21. Fake

22. Real

23. Fake

24. Real

25. Fake

26. Real

27. Fake

28. Real

29. Real

30. Real

31. Fake

And there you have it. I swear these exercises are getting harder and they're actively trying to make the real names sound made-up. To what end, though?