Reacting to the Al Michaels Trade Rumors
By The Big Lead | Mar 05 2020
Al Michaels was once famously traded in exchange for Oswald the Rabbit. Per a bombshell report from the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the broadcaster could be on the move again in a NBC-ESPN swap.
The Big Lead's Ryan Glasspiegel and Bobby Burack discussed this surprising development and ticked through the obstacles that could be standing in the way, the timeless pursuit of Peyton Manning, and what the upside would be for Michaels.
The duo also breaks down the pecking order as it pertains as NFL broadcast booths.
