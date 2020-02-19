Sources: Raymond Felton Still Wants to Play This Season
By Ben Stinar | Feb 19 2020
NBA veteran free-agent Raymond Felton has no plans to retire and still hopes to return to the NBA, league sources told The Big Lead on Wednesday. The 6'1" point guard who has played 14 NBA seasons is 35-years-old and could provide necessary veteran leadership to a young team or a contender.
Last season, Felton played a limited role in the rotation for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, in the three seasons prior, he played 80+ games a season in a productive backup point guard role for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the Thunder.
The former 5th overall pick out of the University of North Carolina, where he won a National Championship, is one of the few active players remaining from the 2005 NBA Draft class. Over the course of his 14 seasons, he has posted career averages of 11.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.
While young teams can gain from his veteran leadership, there are an abundance of contenders who could use the seasoned vet. Last season he appeared in all five of the Thunder's playoff games, providing a spark off the bench while playing 11 minutes per game.