Roundup: Ray Liotta Dies at 67; 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Debuts on Disney+; Warriors Headed Back to NBA Finals
RIP Ray Liotta ... Josh Donaldson issues statement on Tim Anderson comments ... How the shooting at the Texas elementary school unfolded ... Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" debuted ... Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in UK ... "Into The Woods" featuring Sara Bareilles headed to Broadway ... Former Mets coach Joe Pignatano dies at 92 ... Winnie The Pooh horror movie in the making for some reason ... Jana Kramer reportedly had an affair with Gleb Savchenko during "Dancing with the Stars" ... Stephen Curry named WCF MVP as Warriors reach NBA Finals ... Oilers win wild series against the Flames ... Nine monkeypox cases identified in the U.S. ... Trump must testify in New York fraud investigation ... Stock futures flat heading into Friday ...
Post Malone faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
More Star Wars content for Disney+, the first teaser for Andor is out.
Jonathon Majors is a great actor and Devotion looks really good.
This looks interesting.
The Clash -- "Train in Vain"