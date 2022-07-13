Ray Allen's Explanation for Why LeBron James Isn't the GOAT Makes No Sense
Ray Allen has a take on who the best basketball player of all-time is. According to the person who originally posted this video, Allen says that LeBron James is not the "GOAT" because ...
"Is he a great free throw shooter? Is he a great three-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler? So you're saying he's the GOAT and he ain't even the greatest in all those categories."
Allen then dropped the metaphorical mic and walked away. We really need the full context of this situation plus we need to know who Allen believes is "The GOAT" before completely passing judgement, but boy, does this sound dumb, because when you're talking about that level of shooting and ball-handling, you're certainly not talking about Michael Jordan.
The only possible candidate he could be talking about using these parameters is Stephen Curry. Considering Ray Allen's standing as one of, if not the, greatest shooters ever, that might be his answer. Even then, you'd have to be crazy to say something like that out loud.