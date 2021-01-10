The Ravens Danced the Dance of Revenge on the Titans Logo After Marcus Peters' Interception
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10, 2021, 3:57 PM EST
Back in November, the Tennesee Titans gathered on the Baltimore Ravens logo before a game. John Harbaugh took offense and he and Mike Vrabel had to be separated. After that regular-season game, which the Titans won, Harbaugh refused a handshake from Vrabel. Today the Ravens got their revenge.
Marcus Peters picked off Ryan Tannehill late in the fourth quarter to basically ice the game. Peters then went right to the Titans' logo and deposited the ball there. He was joined by many of his teammates who danced, stomped, waved and flexed on the Titans' painted grass.
Officials penalized the Ravens 15 yards for taunting. Possibly the most deserved team taunting penalty ever.
When the game ended, Jackson and many of his teammates rushed off the field to celebrate while Harbaugh hung around to shake Vrabel's hand.