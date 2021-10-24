Ravens Radio Booth Invaded by Rogue Fan Looking For Drink
The Baltimore Ravens played the Cincinnati Bengals in a big-time divisional tilt on Sunday afternoon. The action on the field was interesting, but what happened in the Ravens' radio booth was far more so.
During the second quarter, play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky was calling the action as he does every Sunday. Then, suddenly, color commentator Femi Ayanbadejo exclaims "What are you doing? What are you doing?" The radio booth then fell chillingly silent before Sandusky picked up the play and called an incompletion without missing a beat.
Sandusky then explained that Ayanbadejo was yelling that at a fan who apparently tried to climb into the booth and get a drink, notifying them she was a veteran in the process.
Smoothly handled by all parties here. I probably would have lost my mind at a random fan clambering into the broadcast booth. Usually people who do that are not harmless.
Fortunately, everybody was fine. Every week brings something new in the NFL.