Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler Practices Pass Protection While Wife is in Labor
By Liam McKeone
Jul 10, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT
The Baltimore Ravens added reinforcements to their offensive line in free agency this offseason by inking guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year deal. Early returns suggest Zeitler is more than willing to work overtime to ensure it was money well spent.
Zeitler's wife, Sara, was in labor at a hospital last night with the couple's second child. She tweeted out a video of Zeitler going through some pass protection reps while waiting for the baby to arrive. It is wholesome content.
No days off, eh? It seems Mrs. Zeitler has a good sense of humor about the whole thing. Offensive linemen stay on brand.