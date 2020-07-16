VIDEO: Two Rats Box Each Other in a Subway Station While a Cat Watches
By Kyle Koster | Jul 16 2020
Okay, so maybe I have a Google Alert set for rat content. They say if you love what you do then you'll never work a day in your life. And man, do I love watching rats do stuff, especially in cities. Which they own, by the way. We as humans are only passing through.
This footage showing two rats in a Singapore train station squaring up like boxers and doing groundwork like Joe Rogan is sitting ringside was filmed a little over a week ago. It's glorious.
It's as if these little rascals are discussing the Marquis of Queensberry rules then doing an impression of Conan O'Brien doing an exaggerated impression of an old-timey pugilist preparing for battle. In short, there's a lot going on.
Then there's the cat. What ... what's its role here? Next time, put a striped shirt on him and let him referee. We all want to see a clean fight and he can be paid with the loser. A win-win-lose situation there.
We don't deserve rats.