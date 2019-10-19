Toronto Raptors Ink Breakout Star Pascal Siakam to Max Extension By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 19 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Most Improved Player might have earned the most improved contract.

Pascal Siakam has signed a four-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The ESPN insider reports the extension is worth $130 million.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has agreed to a four-year, max contract extension, agents @TRamasar and @choufani_lsme tells Zach Lowe and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2019

Siakam, 25, was in the midst of a four-year, $6.4 million deal he signed upon his NBA entry in 2016 as the Raptors' late first-round pick (27th overall). The Cameroon native certainly proved himself worth of a pricy extension in the Raptors' historic trek to the NBA Finals last summer.

After bursting onto to the scene with career-highs in almost every statistical category in the regular season (16.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.1 APG over 80 games), Siakim played a major role in bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy outside of American borders for the first time. His 19-point and 7.3-rebound averages over the six games of the championship series were good for second on the team behind only Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Notably, Siakim tied for the team lead in scoring with 26 points to clinch the title.

With Leonard absconding to Los Angeles this offseason, Siakim is expected to take on a larger role as the Raptors begin their title defense. Fellow Game 6 leading scorer Kyle Lowry was likewise granted a contract extension this month, his worth $31 million over a single year.

The Raptors open their season on Tuesday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans (8:00 p.m. ET, TNT).