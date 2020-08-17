Poor Norman Powell Got Kicked in the Nuts
By Kyle Koster | Aug 17 2020
There's been some chatter that playing playoff games in the middle of the afternoon would mess with NBA players' rhythms because a finely-tuned body playing a different note can be a challenge. I don't know about all of that. What I do know is that getting your groin obliterated without consent is just as painful before dinner as it would be after a plate of beef stroganoff.
Poor Norman Powell discovered this unfortunate reality during Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors-Brooklyn Nets series as Garrett Temple got him right in the middle of the bread basket with a backheel.
Powell made the same face the cartoon raptor on the throwback uniforms does. Millions of years ago it was because a meteor was streaking toward Earth. Moments ago it was due to some man pain.
There is nothing new under the sun. There may be something a bit tender under the shorts, though.