Raptors-Nets Got Higher Ratings in Canada on Wednesday Than Three NHL Game 7's
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-113 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first round series. Per Bell Media PR, the contest was the most-watched game in Raptors history, averaging 1 million viewers throughout the duration, climbing to 2 million in the fourth quarter, and besting all three NHL Game 7’s that night. While none of those hockey games included a team from Canada, the achievement is still rather impressive given the country’s love for the sport.
Should the Raptors advance another round or two, the numbers will be worth monitoring.
[Photo via Getty]