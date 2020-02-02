Raptors Announcers Bemoan Jim Boylen's Late Game Timeout in a Blowout on Super Bowl Sunday
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 02 2020
The Toronto Raptors blew out the Chicago Bulls on Super Bowl Sunday, 129-102. After a Paul Watson free throw made it a 25-point game with 1:04 remaining, Bulls coach Jim Boylen called timeout, for some unknown reason. The TSN announcers were not pleased.
Imagine missing the FOX pregame salute to the flag because Jim Boylen wants to work on late situations with a team that will get swept by the Bucks in April if they're lucky. This is cruel and unusual punishment.
Boylen was asked about this in the postgame press conference:
The loss dropped the Bulls to 19-33 on the season. They are 3.5 games out of 8th place in the Eastern Conference.