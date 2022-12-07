Roundup: Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff; Cristiano Ronaldo Benched By Portugal; Cubs Sign Cody Bellinger
Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff election ... Trump Organization convicted in tax fraud case ... Cristiano Ronaldo benched by Portugal ... King Charles has egg thrown at him ... Jan. 6 committee expected to make criminal referrals ... Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A contamination ... Stocks fell again on Tuesday ... "The Daily Show" taps several guest hosts ... "The White Lotus" viewership continues to grow ... Titans abruptly fire GM Jon Robinson ... Cody Bellinger signed with the Cubs ... Pirates won the first MLB draft lottery ... Jim Leonhard leaving Wisconsin after 2022 season ... Giants sign Mitch Haniger ... Phillies sign Taijuan Walker to four-year deal ... Josh Allen to help eliminate over $10 million of debt ...
Adam Sandler and Brendan Fraser discuss acting.
Highlights from Morocco's massive upset of Spain in the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal demolished Switzerland at the World Cup.
Soundgarden -- "Fell on Black Days"