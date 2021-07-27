Ranking the Best Marvel Movies
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most popular movie franchise in the world today. There have been 24 Marvel films released since 2008, when Iron Man came out and kicked off the multi-billion dollar franchise. The various superheroes that inhabit that world are now deeply engrained into our culture in an irrevocable way after only 13 years, and there's still a lot more to come.
After the release of Black Widow earlier in July, this coming fall will launch the MCU into its fourth phase. Liam McKeone and Ryan Phillips, two avid fans of Marvel, are very excited for that next step. So they got together to rank their seven best Marvel movies, with one notable rule: no Avengers movies allowed. Otherwise, everything is on the table.
Listen as the two biggest Marvel fans at The Big Lead break down why they love these movies and debate which should be considered the very best.