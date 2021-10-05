Ranking NFL Week 5 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Kyle Koster and Liam McKeone return to rank their seven best bets for Week 5 of the NFL season against the spread. Last week was a tough one for the guys, going 2-8, but their record remains a sliver above .500 at 27-25. Everyone has a bad week, and the pair anticipate a bouceback week featuring another bold Jets take, the easiest Jaguars bet ever, utter confusion at the Seahawks' underdog status as the home team, an argument for a potential Justin Herbert/Baker Mayfield rivalry, and the hapless Lions.
Listen to the full podcast below:
And check out previous episodes of Best of 7 here: