Ranking the Best Players in Major League Baseball
We're in the final month of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and it's been a breakout season for a number of players. There is currently a shift in the composition of the league as an incredible crop of young players establishes itself as the new power in baseball. With all that in mind, Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips had to sit down and discuss the best players in MLB right now for The Best of 7.
For this episode, the two count down their lists of the top seven players in baseball. Where will two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani land? What about Mike Trout and Jacob deGrom after their injury-riddled seasons? And what about those young players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuna and Juan Soto? There is debate, argument, disagreement and a few surprising results. Listen to the full show below.
