Fan on Field Makes Security Look Foolish, Escapes Into the Stands During Tigers - Rangers Game
There was a fan on the field on Tuesady night at Globe Life Field during the Detroit Tigers - Texas Rangers game. A man in a coordinated North Face hat a shirt and a pair of boat shoes ran onto the field and avoided security long enough to jump back into the stands. During the pursuit, one security guard thought he had the angle, but ended up eating grass.
From the eye in the sky you can see he made just a subtle move to avoid the guy coming in from his left and that security team member was left with empty arms. Photographer Tom Pennington snapped an image at the exact moment where the poor guy was reconsidering his life choices.
It's unclear if he got away or not, but there are plenty of high-resolution images of him for wanted posters.
What else can you say about a July game featuring two teams a combined 36 games under .500? At least this guy didn't get nude.