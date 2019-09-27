Rangers Pitcher Mike Minor Doesn't Care What You Think About His 200th Strikeout By Stephen Douglas | Sep 26 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mike Minor, of the Texas Rangers, struck out his 200th batter on the season on Thursday. His nine K's against the Boston Red Sox also helped Major League Baseball set a new single-season strikeout record for the 12th consecutive season. This is not why we're talking about Minor's accomplishment.

With one out in the 9th, with 199 strikeouts on the season, Minor got Chris Owings to pop up on the foul side of the first base line between home and first. As first baseman Ronald Guzman, catcher Jose Trevino and Minor converged on the ball, they let it drop in foul territory.

As you can hear in the video, the announcers were the first to shun the move. Minor then went back to the mound and reached his milestone when Owings was caught looking.

To the surprise of no one, this upset some people because of the Unwritten Rules. Among those people is Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, who wants an asterisk next to this accomplishment. Minor defended himself perfectly.

Ask me if I care Pete — Mike Minor (@MikeMinor36) September 26, 2019

This is a good time to note that Minor became the 23rd person to reach 200 K's THIS SEASON. This means absolutely nothing. It's not even one of the top 500 single-season strikeout totals ever. It's just a round number, achieved over a playoff-less season. Minor would have had the exact same level of quality season if he finished with 199 or 201 strikeouts. And if you disagree, you can get off my lawn.