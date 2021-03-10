Texas Rangers Will Open Season With Full Capacity Crowds
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 10, 2021, 2:45 PM EST
The Texas Rangers are taking a pretty big gamble on Opening Day and for the final two exhibition games before the season. Those contests will open to 40,518 fans, full capacity at Globe Life Field. Coronavirus is incredibly excited about this development.
Masks will be "required" in the park, but compliance with rules will be "voluntary." I wasn't an English major but I'm pretty sure "required" means you have to do something. That is pretty much the direct opposite of "voluntary." I also enjoy that three-strikes will apply on the field and in the stands.
This seems like a pretty bad idea. I get that the park will reduce capacity to offer some social distancing after those three games but still. Vaccines are out, people are getting the shots, but opening up too fast is only asking for trouble. Sure, maybe it winds up being OK, but is it worth the risk?
The Rangers missed out on having fans in the stands during their first season in their new park. That had to be a huge disappointment. I get it. But this seems like a short-sighted move the franchise could regret 10 to 14 days later.