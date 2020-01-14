VIDEO: Proud Dad Randy Moss Watches Son Thaddeus Catch LSU TD in National Title Game
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 13 2020
Thaddeus Moss is a junior tight end at LSU, and he caught a touchdown right before the end of the first half to put his team up 28-17 headed into the locker room. Randy Moss, the legendary former NFL receiver who's now an analyst for ESPN, was beaming in the crowd.
Here's the TD:
And here's a shot of Moss:
In the pregame, we could see the elder Moss wearing a t-shirt with his son on it: