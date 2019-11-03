Randy Moss Had a Major Flight Mishap on His Way to ESPN and Ended Up in the Wrong Bristol By William Pitts | Nov 03 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

This week, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss learned that there is more than one town named Bristol in America - a pretty important thing to know if you work for ESPN.

.@RandyMoss had a bit of a mix up with his flights ? pic.twitter.com/lxbvsScOmo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2019

Moss, an analyst for Sunday NFL Countdown, relayed a funny story on today's show. After watching his son's last football game of the season, he caught a flight he felt was destined for Bradley International Airport on his way to what he thought was Bristol, Connecticut, where ESPN houses its main studios.

"Once we land, I'm looking for the Sheraton...the hotel that connects at Bradley...I said, 'hey, where are we?'" said Moss. As it turned out, he was in Bristol, Tennessee, which is roughly 700 miles southwest of where he wanted to go.

At least he didn't get on a plane for Bristol, England - otherwise he'd still be in the air.