Randy Bullock Hit Two of the Loudest Doinks Ever on Missed Kicks Against the Patriots
By Stephen Douglas
The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots are two of the best teams in the NFL right now (by record at least). Titans kicker Randy Bullock had a rough first half as he missed both a field goal and an extra point. To make matters worse, they were both doinks. Loud doinks.
Missed kicks are lost to time, but doinks of this magnitude have no choice but to live on in the minds of those who witness them. Seriously, does Bullock kick the ball harder than anyone in the NFL or did CBS set up special upright microphones? Or is it just one of those Foxboro things? Whatever the circumstances, those were two quality doinks.