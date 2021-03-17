The Rams Trading Michael Brockers to the Lions After His Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford Comment Is Just Mean
By Kyle Koster | Mar 17, 2021, 8:20 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, fresh off swapping quarterbacks, have agreed on another trade. This one sends veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers to the Motor City. There he'll join former teammate Jared Goff and potentially have a conversation about comments Brockers made less than two weeks ago in which he expressed his excitement about playing with Matthew Stafford, who he identified as an upgrade.
Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up.- Michael Brockers
Now, to be fair, Brockers made the statement to TMZ and people say all types of things to TMZ. No one should really be held accountable for their knee-jerk response to being hounded while negotiating a baggage carousel.
I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t [win the Super Bowl].- Michael Brockers
This is actually more measured than my personal response, which was to get wet-eyed over losing Stafford's toughness and predict that he'd win it all with the Rams. And really, is there a single person out there who believes Goff is a better option at quarterback than Stafford? It seems as plainly obvious as saying Los Angeles will be a better football team than the Lions both this year and the next.
No one denies this!
It is funny, though, that Brockers spoke about the Goff-Stafford situation as a matter for the heart. Tougher to pass it off as just joking when it gets so deep.