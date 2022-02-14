Rams Super Bowl Championship Hats Are Hideous
The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in a 23-20 nailbiter. It was a game littered with star performances from the Rams, as Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald willed their team to victory. Unfortunately for the Rams, their win was rewarded with some really awful championship hats.
Here's a shot of Donald wearing one:
And here's a look at it from the front:
You can check out all the angles here. How boring is that? It's like whoever designed them completely ran out of ideas and just said, "Black background, simply SB LVI Champions lettering and throw the logo on it somewhere."
The Rams went through a gauntlet to get to the Super Bowl. The least the NFL and New Era could have done is put some thought into their championship hats.