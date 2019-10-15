Rams Send Cornerback Marcus Peters to Ravens [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Oct 15 2019 John McCoy/Getty Images

Trades involving well-known players in the middle of the season are relatively rare in the NFL. Today we face an exception, as the Rams have traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens are struggling with their corner depth right now; Marlon Humphrey is a legit shutdown corner who has lived up to his first-round pick billing, but it's been a weak unit otherwise. Jimmy Smith's absence hasn't helped matters, and neither did Tony Jefferson's season-ending knee injury.

Given the Rams went to the Super Bowl last year, it's a bit confusing to see them sending out a talented corner like Peters. He has his issues with gambling for interceptions and other disciplinary problems, but he's had a good year so far. The return should help explain Los Angeles' mindset, but at face value, a great decision by the Ravens, who could be serious title contenders if their prolific offense continues its early-season performance.

UPDATE: The Ravens are sending linebacker Kenny Young to Los Angeles. It does not clear up why the Rams sent out Peters, but the Ravens landed a player at a position of need for what appears to be a very low cost.