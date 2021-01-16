Russian Broadcasters Deeply Enjoyed Creative Two-Point Conversion Play in Packers-Rams
By Liam McKeone | Jan 16, 2021, 6:56 PM EST
The NFL playoffs are here, which means (among many other things) that the games will be commentated on by a variety of nationalities. Today, I bring you the unbridled joy of the Russian broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams NFC divisional round matchup.
The Rams marched down the field late in the third to secure a much-needed touchdown courtesy of a beastly Cam Akers run. They then ran a two-point conversion to lessen the Packers' lead to 25-18. It was not your normal two-point conversion, though. Sean McVay went deep into his bag, as the kids say, scheming Jared Goff to throw a screen to a receiver who then lateraled to Akers. Akers strolled in untouched. It was great.
Th Russian announcers agreed.
Playoff football, baby!