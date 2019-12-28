Rampage Jackson Says He Thinks About Fedor Emelianenko During Sex By Stephen Douglas | Dec 28 2019 Bellator-DAZN Announcement Press Conference | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson will meet at Bellator's year-end show on Saturday night. This fight has been a long time coming as they were both in Pride at the same time nearly two decades ago. In 2007, Rampage went to the UFC while Fedor went to Affliction, Strikeforce and then back overseas. Now, after they've both been in Bellator for a few years, they'll finally meet.

While speaking to the press on Friday, Rampage Jackson talked about the heart of a fighter. And how he and Fedor both had daughters born on the same day, which meant they both had sex around the same time. What followed that thought is completely not safe for work. Or safe for home around the holidays. Or pretty much anywhere anyone will hear this.

Did Quintin Jackson just deliver the most introspective interview of 2019? pic.twitter.com/UGmOigy0Za — KAIROS (@kairosmma) December 27, 2019

If you're unfamiliar with Fedor's sweater, you can watch this video. That combined with the video above should have you reconsidering a lot as the New Year approaches.